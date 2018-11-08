Could Trump be impeached by a Democratic House?

According to CNN’s national exit polls, 40 percent of voters want President Trump impeached. Seventy-seven percent of Democrats supported the move, compared to only five percent of Republicans and 33 percent of independents.

With Democrats now in control of the House, they can initiate impeachment proceedings with an investigation by the House Judiciary Committee, and then vote to impeach with a simple majority.

To get a conviction, they will need a two-thirds majority vote in the Senate. But with the Republicans remaining in control of the Senate with a 51-seat majority, this outcome is unlikely.

While impeachment is a possibility, democratic leaders have indicated it is not the priority. They are, however, expected to launch investigations into the Trump administration.

The Democratic House has plans to look into the president’s tax returns, which he has refused to disclose, and restart the investigation into possible collusion with Russia.

Trump said he would respond should the Democrats use their newly acquired investigative powers on him, adding that there may be retribution from the Republican Senate, reports Bloomberg.