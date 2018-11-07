Gridlock awaits as Democrats seize U.S. House, Republicans hold Senate

The Democratic Party had by early Wednesday exceeded the 218-seat threshold for a majority in the lower chamber, while the Republican Party had already netted the 51 seats it needed to maintain control of the Senate.

Senate races in Florida, Arizona and Montana, though still too close to call early Wednesday, could expand the Republican's majority in the Senate.

All 435 seats in the House had been up for grabs, along with a third of Senate seats and several governor's offices. The results mean that, when they take office in January, the Democrats will take control of House for the first time since 2011.

Trump was due to give a press conference on the election results at the White House at 11:30 am (1630 GMT), press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

The preliminary election results were in line with previous midterm results in which the party of the sitting U.S. president - this time, the Republicans - loses support.

Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said her party would use the platform in the lower chamber to put "checks and balances" on Trump's agenda.