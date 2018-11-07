First Muslim women elected to Congress

CNN and Buzzfeed were among local media projecting wins for Rashida Tlaib, 42, from the state of Michigan, and 36-year-old Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota.

Tlaib is from Detroit, and her Palestinian parents came to the US as immigrants. In 2008 she became the first Muslim woman to be elected to Michigan state’s House of Representatives.

Omar is originally from Somalia, and fled the country’s civil war when she was eight years old. After living in a refugee camp in Kenya with her family, she arrived in the US in 1997.

In 2016 she became the first Muslim-American from Somalia to join Minnesota’s House of Representatives. She is a vocal supporter of more liberal migration policies.

Omar will take over the seat of Keith Ellison, who was the first Muslim in Washington’s House of Representatives.