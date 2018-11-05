Migrant caravan begins 'route of death' stretch in Mexico

According to the Associated Press, most of the approximately 4,000 migrants are now moving along what some are referring to as the "route of death" to the town of Cordoba around 124 miles away.

The next portion of the journey will be one of the longest yet, as the migrants will now have to pass via the sugar fields and fruit groves of Veracruz, a state where hundreds of migrants have gone missing in recent years due to kidnappers looking for ransom payments.

A large majority of the migrants are trying to escape rampant poverty, gang violence and political unrest in the countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

Mexico now has three caravans totalling more than 6,000 migrants spread out over 300 miles of highway in the states of Chiapas, Oaxaca and Veracruz.