'Total disaster' as Italy storms kill at least 30

After a river burst its banks, the bodies of the family including children aged one, three and 15 were discovered in the coastal town of Casteldaccia east of the capital Palermo.

Rescue services said the house where they were spending the weekend was submerged in water and mud. The other victims' ages ranged from 32 to 65.

Three family members managed to escape, one by climbing a tree where he stayed for more than two hours, the Agi news agency reported.

Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether houses built near the river had complied with safety norms.

The severe weather has caused massive damage and disruption. Trees in sprawling mountainside forests in the northeast of the country were flattened like matchsticks by violent winds.

On Sunday, after flying over the area with Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, Zaia said the storms had destroyed 100,000 hectares (250,000 acres) of pine forest in all.

Salvini posted photos of the devastation in a series of tweets Sunday after also flying over the Alpine town of Belluno.

"We need 40 billion euros ($45.5 billion) to secure the national territory," he said.

He pledged to collect and spend that sum but, in a barbed aside to the European Union, said he hoped his plans would not provoke overspending complaints from Brussels.

Europe has objected to Italy's proposed budget, which it says will worsen the country's already huge deficit.