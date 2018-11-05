Caledonia rejects independence in tighter-than-expected vote

On the final count, 56.4 percent of people rejected the proposition that New Caledonia some 18,000 kilometres (11,000 miles) from the French mainland -- become independent. Turnout was high at 80.63 percent.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "immense pride that we have taken this historic step together" in an address to the nation, adding it was "a sign of confidence in the French republic, in its future and its values."

The island is home to a quarter of the world's known supplies of nickel a vital electronics component and is a foothold for France in the Pacific where China is gaining influence.

But the winning margin in New Caledonia, sometimes referred to in France as "the pebble", might cause some concern in Paris, as well as in Australia which has been alarmed by Beijing's designs in the Pacific and its investment in island nations.

Polls beforehand had forecast an emphatic 63-75 percent of New Caledonians would vote "no" when asked if the archipelago should "attain full sovereignty and become independent".