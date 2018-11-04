US President calls on Iran to 'abandon nuclear ambitions, change destructive behaviour'

In a statement released by the White House, US President Donald Trump said that, "Since the disastrous nuclear deal was reached, Iran’s military budget has grown by nearly 40 percent. The regime has poured billions of dollars into regional conflicts, accelerated its missile development and proliferation, and repeatedly lied about its nuclear ambitions."

"On Monday, the termination of United States participation in the Iran nuclear deal will be complete and the enforced sanctions will target revenues the Iranian regime uses to fund its nuclear programme and its development and proliferation of ballistic missiles, fuel regional conflict, support terrorism, and enrich its leaders."

"Our objective is to force the regime into a clear choice: either abandon its destructive behaviour or continue down the path toward economic disaster," added President Trump.

"These measures, along with 19 rounds of sanctions designations since January 2017, represent the toughest sanctions the United States has ever levied against Iran and they are already having devastating effect on the Iranian economy," the statement read.

"Over the past year, the Iranian rial has lost about 70 percent of its value, and Iran’s economy is sliding into recession. Iran’s inflation rate has nearly quadrupled since May of this year, reaching almost 37 percent in October. More than 100 companies have decided to cease doing business with Iran, and we expect that number to grow. Governments and businesses should ask themselves whether continuing to deal with Iran is worth the risk."

President Trump further clarified that US actions are aimed at the regime and its threatening behaviour and not at the long-suffering Iranian people. "For this reason, we reiterate today that the sale of food, medicine, medical devices, and agricultural commodities to Iran has long been, and remains, exempt from the sanctions."

"We call on the regime to abandon its nuclear ambitions, change its destructive behaviour, respect the rights of its people, and return in good faith to the negotiating table. We seek cooperation from our allies and partners in this effort," he added.

Concluding the statement, the President said, "The United States remains open to reaching a new, more comprehensive deal with Iran that forever blocks its path to a nuclear weapon, addresses the entire range of its malign actions, and is worthy of the Iranian people.

"Until then, our historic sanctions will remain in full force."