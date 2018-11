The migrants were able to make it to land after the incident on Saturday and were intercepted by the coastguard and police, a policeman from the town of Neapoli Voion told dpa.

The migrants, who said the were from Syria and Iraq, were all in good health.

Two men suspected of being people smugglers were detained, state broadcaster ERT reported.

The coastguard believed the migrants had begun their journey from either the Turkish, Lebanese or Egyptian coasts and were attempting to reach Italy.