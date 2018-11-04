Nine bodies retrieved from flooded Sicily house following heavy rain

The fire brigade said a mother, father, children and grandparents were found in the house in Casteldaccia, near the Sicilian capital Palermo.

According to local media, the victims came from two families.

The water level of a river in the town had rapidly risen due to heavy rain in the region, local media reported.

Casteldaccia Mayor Giovanni Di Giacinto said the discovery of the bodies was an "immense tragedy," Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The body of a another person was discovered in the town of Vicari, according to ANSA.

More than 15 other people have been killed over the past week in storms, tornadoes, floods, mudslides and gale-force winds across Italy.