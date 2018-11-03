Two women killed in Florida yoga class shooting

Four other people were injured in the shooting, along with a man who was pistol whipped by the shooter, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

Two of the wounded were in stable condition and three were released from a local hospital, police said.

Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for state governor, halted campaigning for Tuesday's midterm elections to return to the city.

"No act of gun violence is acceptable," Gillum tweeted.

Tallahassee's murder rate has been an issue in the governor's race, with Gillum's opponent Republican former U.S. Representative Ron DeSantis accusing him of being weak on crime.