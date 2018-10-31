Trump to push executive order to end birthright citizenship -report

It was unclear what specific action his order would pursue, and Trump gave no other details.

Trump has ratcheted up his hard-line immigration stance one week before U.S. congressional elections, as the country grapples with race and national identity amid bursts of violence, including a series of bombs sent to top Democrats and other Trump critics as well as the deadliest attack on a synagogue in U.S. history.

Seeking to end so-called birthright citizenship outlined in the 14th Amendment would take direct aim at the Constitution and likely prompt immediately legal challenges and potential opposition in Congress.

Changing an amendment in the Constitution would require the support of two-thirds of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate and the backing of three-fourths of U.S. state legislatures at a constitutional convention.