US sending 5,200 troops to border in response to migrant caravan

An estimated 800 soldiers already have been dispatched to Texas to take up what officials said would be support roles, providing such things as temporary housing for border patrol personnel, transport and medical assistance.

The move comes as a caravan of Central American migrants reached Niltepec in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca, and amid a renewed call from US President Donald Trump for the migrants to turn around.

"This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!" Trump tweeted Monday.

The caravan, which US officials say has about 3,500 people, has travelled about 1,000 kilometres since leaving northern Honduras on October 13 and still has between 1,400 and 3,500 kilometres to go depending on the route they take.

The president said Monday evening that if any of the migrants did make it to the border and apply for asylum, as they're legally entitled to do, the US would "hold them until such time as their trial takes place."