19 dead in east China mining accident

The tunnel where the miners were working was blocked at both ends by coal after pressure caused rocks to fracture and break on October 20, the official Xinhua news agency said.

Only one miner has been rescued so far.

Rescuers working to clear the tunnel recovered six bodies Sunday. Two miners remained unaccounted for as of Monday morning.

The accident took place at a mine owned by Longyun Coal Mining Co. Ltd. in Yuncheng County in Shandong province.

Deadly mining accidents are common in China, where the industry has a poor safety record, despite efforts to improve coal production conditions and crack down on illegal mines.