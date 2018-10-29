Georgian presidential election expected to go to run-off

After the announcement of the first exit polls in the presidential election in Georgia

Exit polls showed a tight race between the candidate supported by the ruling Georgia Dream party, Salome Zurabishvili, and Grigol Vashadze of the centre-right coalition Strength is in Unity.

Both candidates received around 40 per cent of the vote, Georgian media reported. One candidate would have to receive more than 50 per cent of the vote in order to avoid a second round.

As the results were becoming clearer, Georgia Dream said late Sunday that there would have to be run-off election.

About 3.5 million people were eligible to vote, with 25 candidates running in Sunday's election.

Turnout was 46.7 per cent according to preliminary data from the elections committee.