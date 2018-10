Firework use hits a peak across India during the festival, although the Supreme Court has been trying to restrict sales to tackle mounting pollution.

The explosion in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh destroyed the factory which had a license to manufacture firecrackers, the district police chief said.

"There was an explosion at the factory. We have confirmation of about seven deaths," Ashok Kumar told reporters, adding that fire brigade and ambulance services were carrying out rescue operations.