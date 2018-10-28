Eritrea warns Germany not to 'meddle' in region's affairs

In a statement titled "Germany's cynical stance," issued on Saturday, the East African nation responded to comments German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made earlier this month.

"We call on the German government to refrain from meddling in the affairs of the Horn of Africa," a statement from the Ministry of Information said.

The diplomatic thaw began in June when, under a new reformist leader, Ethiopia said it would fully accept the terms of a previously-rejected peace agreement.

In an address to the Bundestag on October 12, Maas cautioned that the historic peace agreement between the two countries had not led to human rights reforms in Eritrea as it had in Ethiopia.

Maas also criticised Eritrea's compulsory national service "as a key means of controlling society." Stability in the Horn of Africa could lead to the return of migrants who have left for reasons of oppression or lack of opportunity, he said.