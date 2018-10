Former army captain and lawmaker Jair Bolsonaro, 63, would be elected with 55 per cent of the vote, while his leftist challenger Fernando Haddad would receive 45 per cent, according to an opinion poll by the company Datafolha published Saturday.

A poll by the company Ibope, published at the same time, gave Bolsonaro 54 per cent and Haddad 46 per cent.

Bolsonaro's lead has grown narrower than in previous polls, raising the possibility that Haddad, 55, could take a surprise victory.