China, Japan to forge closer ties at 'historic turning point'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also agreed the two countries would work together to achieve denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula.

The pacts were reached on Abe's three-day visit to Beijing as the two neighbours looked to carve out new areas of cooperation and seek ways to promote trust, which has been fragile at times since diplomatic relations resumed in 1972.

Deals worth a total of $18 billion were signed between Chinese and Japanese companies during Abe's visit. That reflects the "bright prospects" for cooperation between the two countries, said Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Both countries are neighbours and partners, and will not become a threat to each other, Abe said after meeting with President Xi Jinping on Friday in the first full-scale Sino-Japanese summit since 2011.

Xi said bilateral ties had returned to the right track and China would ensure the positive momentum continues, according to state media.

Both sides should undertake more in-depth strategic dialogue, Xi said, adding that exchanges between ordinary Japanese and Chinese people should also be stepped up to foster deeper mutual understanding.

Abe invited Xi to visit Japan next year. Xi said he would "seriously consider" a visit, a Japanese government spokesman told reporters in Beijing.