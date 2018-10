Locals look at the damaged pier of port of Zakynthos, following an earthquake off Zakynthos Island

The magnitude-6.8 quake struck underwater near the tourist island of Zakynthos at a depth of 16.6 kilometres.

The quake was felt across Greece with many people jolted awake. There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Ionian Sea is a highly earthquake-prone region as it lies on a deep rift where the European and African continental plates meet.