Boeing opens first European factory in Sheffield, England

The company said it aims to produce thousands of parts each month for export to Boeing's assembly plant in Portland in the United States, once the "advanced manufacturing factory" in Sheffield operates at full capacity.

"This is a fabulous example of how we are engaging global talent to provide greater value to our customers," said Jenette Ramos, Boeing's senior vice president for manufacturing.

"In Boeing Sheffield, we are building on long-standing relationships and the region's manufacturing expertise to enhance our production system and continue to connect, protect, explore and inspire aerospace innovation," Ramos said.