Japanese premier Abe arrives in Beijing for 'landmark' visit

Abe is set to meet Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and attend a reception celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Japan-China Peace and Friendship Treaty, which marked the resumption of ties post-World War II.

On Friday, Abe is scheduled to hold talks with President Xi Jinping, as the two historic rivals are drawn towards each other under pressure from the United States.

In anticipation of Abe's arrival, Chinese state tabloid Global Times said the visit is a "landmark event that signals China-Japan relations are returning to the right track."

Abe and Xi are to discuss various global and regional issues, including North Korea's denuclearization.