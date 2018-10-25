Deadly school shooting in Kentucky kills 2

The Lexington Herald Leader reports that the incident at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky began just before 8 a.m., when a shooter started firing at students in the common area.

The shooting continued as the students ran for cover. A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed on the scene, while more than a dozen others were wounded.

Five gunshot victims were airlifted to a Nashville hospital, where one boy later died from head wounds. The four others are expected to survive after being shot in the head, arm, chest, and abdomen.

Police have apprehended the 15-year-old male suspect, who will be charged with murder and attempted murder.

The gunman's identity has not been disclosed since he's still a juvenile, but will likely be made public if the case is moved to adult court.

At least nine US school shootings have been reported so far in 2018, but the incident in Kentucky is the year's first fatal school shooting.