China-Japan relations improve with joint efforts from both countries

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will pay a three-day official visit to China from Thursday, the first by a Japanese prime minister in seven years.

Over the past seven years, the Diaoyu Islands issue, the recognition of history and other issues have sent the ties between the two important neighbors to a freezing point.

"It has been a process of intense collisions, which is a right choice in terms of China's diplomacy and national strategy. It is our unremitting efforts, firm principled stand and diplomatic efforts to improve bilateral ties that have brought a change in the relations between the two countries," said Gao Hong, research fellow with the Institute of Japanese Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The Japanese government has recently shown a positive attitude in relations with China, with more representatives from political parties and business community visiting China.