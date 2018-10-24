Dutch King highlights Brexit uncertainty on visit to Britain

The king used a speech to lawmakers and diplomats in one of parliament's grandest halls to express his regret over Britain's decision to leave the European Union next year - a body he said was flawed, but which had also made great achievements.

"It truly saddens us to see a close partner leave. But of course we respect your country's choice," he said.

Reaching a deal and predicting the consequences of Brexit was a highly complex task, he said, adding that the 150,000 Dutch nationals living in Britain and 50,000 British nationals living in the Netherlands deserved special attention.

"Many of them have lived and worked here for many years. They feel at home in their local community and their contribution to society is valued," he said.

"Yet these individuals now live under the shadow of uncertainty about their future status. I understand how difficult this is for them and I trust this uncertainty will be resolved."