U.S. Treasury sanctions target Taliban, Iranian backers

The individuals, who also include two Pakistanis and four Afghans, were designated global terrorists by the Treasury Department, an action that allows the U.S. government to freeze property or interest in property under American jurisdiction.

U.S. sanctions have targeted Taliban members involved in suicide attacks and other lethal activities in Afghanistan, as well as Iranians who provide material and financial support, Treasury said in a statement.

"Iran's provision of military training, financing and weapons to the Taliban is yet another example of Tehran's blatant regional meddling and support for terrorism," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. "The United States and our partners will not tolerate the Iranian regime exploiting Afghanistan to further their destabilizing behavior."