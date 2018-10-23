New Vietnam president sworn in after 99.8% vote

Trong was ushered into his new role as head-of-state with 99.8 percent of the vote from Vietnam's rubber stamp parliament members a month after the former president died from a prolonged illness.

Though the president's role is seen as largely ceremonial, 74-year-old Trong will maintain his position as party head -- the first person to hold both roles since revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh in the late 1960s.

His new position was cemented in a tightly orchestrated swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday after an overwhelming vote from 477 lawmakers, with only one vote against, according to the government's website.