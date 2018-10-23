Russia warns of countermeasures as US plans pull-out from nuke treaty

If the US develops intermediate-range nuclear weapons, then Russia would have to follow suit, to "restore the balance," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in comments carried by media.

US President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that the US was pulling out of the deal on an accusation that Russia had violated it.

He said Monday that Moscow has "not adhered to the spirit of that agreement or to the agreement itself" and said he will build up the US nuclear arsenal.

The US has said Russia breached the treaty by developing the Novator 9M729 cruise missile, estimated to have a range of 2,600 kilometres.

The treaty, signed between the United States and the then-Soviet Union in 1987, had sought to restrict nuclear-armed missiles with a range up to 5,500 kilometres.