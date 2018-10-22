Migrant caravan resumes march to the U.S.

Thousands of men, women and children, most of them fleeing poverty and violence in Honduras, poured into Mexico on Sunday.

The country had earlier deployed riot police - some armed with tear gas - to head off any illegal crossings at the border with Guatemala.

But over the weekend, the trickle of migrants allowed in through an official channel swelled to a throng, joined by thousands crossing a river on boats or swimming.

The migrants face uncertainty and possible deportation in Mexico, a risk that one man said was worth it.

Trump says the migrants must apply for asylum in Mexico first, before trying to petition U.S. authorities.

Mexico has vowed to process asylum requests.

But the sheer size of the caravan has some questioning whether the government will be able to manage it.

Authorities estimate around 2500 have headed back home.

Honduras's president saying the country was working to provide a safe and peaceful return.