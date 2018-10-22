Germany's Merkel promises legislation to ward off diesel driving bans

Speaking at a news conference on Sunday evening, Merkel said it would be disproportionate to ban dirty diesel cars from the road in places like Frankfurt, Hesse's largest city, where nitrogen emissions limits were only marginally exceeded.

Following her allies' disastrous showing in Bavaria's regional elections last week, Merkel faces murmurs of dissent within her party. Defeat in the state to the resurgent Greens could prove fatal to her premiership.

The new legislation would enshrine in law that driving bans were not proportionate in cases of a small excess such as in Frankfurt, where nitrogen levels stand at 57 microgrammes, since deployment of cleaner buses and other measures would be sufficient to rein in pollution levels before 2020.

A series of scandals involving schemes to conceal the true levels of pollutant emissions from diesel cars has dealt repeated blows to the global reputation of Germany's car industry in recent years.