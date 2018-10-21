At least 17 killed in train accident in eastern Taiwan

Taiwan Railways Administration said in a statement that the accident that occurred in Suao, in eastern Yilan County, also left more than 150 people seriously injured.

Five out of eight carriages had overturned. The incident is under investigation, the government said.

Taiwan Railways Administration director general Jason Lu apologized to the public at a news conference late Sunday in Taipei, saying the cause of the accident remained uncertain.

The Puyuma Express tilting train, on which there were 366 passengers, came off the rails Sunday afternoon as it was heading toward Taitung, a coastal city in eastern Taiwan.

The train has been used for only six years, according to the administration.