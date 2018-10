It was a "disastrous decision by President Trump to quit the INF treaty," Niels Annen, a minister of state in the Foreign Ministry in Berlin, wrote on Twitter, referring to the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

"We will continue to work for nuclear disarmament," he wrote, adding that Russia is also required to continue to honour its obligations.

"Europe must now prevent a build-up of mid-range missiles."