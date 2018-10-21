55 people killed in violence in northern Nigerian

Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, in a telephone interview, said the clashes between two communities in the Kasuwan Magani area of southern Kaduna had led to 22 arrests. He did not give details on the cause of the conflict but tension and clashes along ethnic lines have plagued that part of the state in the last few years.

"Anybody that has a hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law," said Abdur-Rahman. He said a curfew in Kasuwan Magani imposed by the state government on Thursday had helped to calm the situation.