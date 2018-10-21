Migrant caravan begins to cross into Mexico

Those that entered Mexico made it by swimming or using rafts to cross a river separating the two countries. Many migrants paid raftsmen 25 pesos ($1.30) to ferry them across the river on vessels constructed of giant rubber tires.

After clashes with Mexican riot police on Friday ,October 19, some 650 migrants from the caravan made it into Mexico on the far side of a bridge over the Suchiate River, according to Mexican officials who said they were being registered.

Many of the migrants, the overwhelming majority fleeing violence and poverty in Honduras, slept on the bridge through heavy rain overnight, dozens of them crammed against a metal border gate guarded by Mexican police.

The leaders of Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras have come under intense pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, who for days has warned that the caravan must be stopped. Trump has made it a political issue in the Nov. 6 midterm U.S. congressional election, threatened to cut off regional aid, close the U.S.-Mexico border and deploy troops there if Mexico failed to halt the migrants.