Pompeo says Mexico and U.S. working together to stop Central American migrants

Pompeo said Mexico had sent 500 federal agents to its southern border with Guatemala to stop several thousand Honduran migrants seeking to escape violence and poverty who have moved through Guatemala on the way to Mexico, with some hoping to enter the United States.

Mexican television footage showed the Central American migrants pushing through Guatemalan border posts and streaming onto a bridge connecting the two countries only to be halted by dozens of Mexican police dressed in riot gear on the other side. Some of the group then began turning back toward Guatemala, but hundreds of men, women and children remained on the bridge spanning the Suchiate river.

Mexico's government has sought assistance from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to help process migrants claiming refugee status at the border, which could allow it to disperse the train of people and placate U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Trump threatened to deploy the military and close the southern U.S. border if Mexico did not halt the new procession.