22 miners trapped after rock burst in China

The burst took place at around 11 pm Saturday (1500 GMT) at the mine in Yuncheng County, Shandong Province, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Ventilation to the miners had been established, it said. No further details were immediately available.

Rock bursts happen when a deep mine shaft lifts pressure on rock, causing it to explode, and are one of the biggest hazards for miners.

China is the world's largest producer and consumer of coal and its mines are regarded as the most dangerous in the world. Thousands of miners are killed every year.

Many such incidents are blamed on poor safety regulations and a lack of oversight, and most deaths are never reported in the media.