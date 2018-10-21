Four Americans dead in Costa Rica rafting accident

The alarm was raised Saturday afternoon following the accident in a swollen river on Costa Rica's Pacific Coast, Alexander Morales of the Red Cross told AFP.

Another spokesman, Johnny Zamora, confirmed the American tourists had yet to be identified.

Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado expressed his "dismay" at the incident and said in a statement that he had instructed authorities to provide all necessary support to the victims' families.

The statement added that Costa Rica's foreign ministry has been in communication with the US consulate in the capital San Jose, some 55 kilometers (35 miles) from Quepos.

Rafting is hugely popular with tourists in Costa Rica, which is currently in its wet season, causing waterways to flood.