May mulls longer transition as EU demands Brexit progress

EU negotiator Michel Barnier suggested the extension as a way of breaking the deadlock on how to keep Britain's border with Ireland open after Brexit, which is holding up the whole divorce agreement.

But a source in the French presidency warned this may not resolve the problem, while May also faces opposition to the idea from her eurosceptic MPs at home.

This week's Brussels summit had been set as the deadline for a draft deal, but EU leaders have instead been left to contemplate the potentially catastrophic scenario of Britain crashing out in March without any agreement.