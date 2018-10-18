Mattis to seek more resilient U.S. ties with China's military

Mattis saw first hand last month how growing Sino-U.S. friction could undermine military contacts when Beijing up-ended plans for an October meeting in China with Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, in apparent retaliation over U.S. sanctions.

A meeting with Wei now appears set to take place on the sidelines of a gathering of Asian defense ministers in Singapore.

Randall Schriver, a U.S. assistant secretary of defense who helps guide Pentagon policy in Asia, said making military-to-military ties with China less brittle would be crucial to helping reduce the chances of a devastating conflict.

Schriver said he believed that sentiment was shared by China's military, noting that it recently requested Thursday's talks in Singapore after Beijing decided against a planned Mattis-Wei meeting in China.