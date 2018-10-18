Putin looks for reset with first visit to new Uzbek leader

Now the two countries are preparing to sign contracts worth over $20 billion, more than half of which will be for an atomic power station built with Russian financing in the west of the country.

Karimov, an obstinate authoritarian wary of Moscow's influence became Uzbekistan's paramount leader even before the country's formal independence from the Kremlin in 1991.

More than two years after his death, his protege Shavkat Mirziyoyev, has used significant political and economic reforms to position himself as the republic's undisputed leader.