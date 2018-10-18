Victim toll rises to 68 in college massacre in Russia-annexed Crimea

An 18-year-old student is suspected of committing the massacre at Kerch Polytechnic College, in the eastern Crimean city of Kerch, before killing himself, investigators said.

"A total of 68 people suffered from this attack, 19 of them died. Six people received medical assistance on the scene, while all the rest were hospitalized," Veronika Skvortsova told TV channel Rossiya 24 on Wednesday.

Most of the victims were teenagers, the Federal Investigative Committee said in a statement. "An initial inspection of the bodies suggests that they died from gunshot wounds," it said.

The suspect was found with a single gunshot wound and is believed to have committed suicide, the committee added.

Skvortsova told reporters that serious injuries were sustained by several people in the explosion.