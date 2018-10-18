Man sentenced to nearly 25 years for arson of Texas mosque

Marq Perez, 26, set fire to the Victoria Islamic Center, about 125 miles (200 km) southwest of Houston in 2017. The crime was seen by Islamic rights groups as part of a growing wave of bigotry toward Muslims in the United States.

He was convicted in July for a hate crime in the burning of the Victoria Islamic Center on Jan. 28, 2017. He was also convicted of the use of fire to commit a federal felony and possessing an unregistered destructive device for a separate but related incident, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

At sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge John Rainey said hate crimes were "a cancer to our society" and "this conduct would not be tolerated in our society," the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said. He was sentenced to 24-1/2 years in prison.

Perez was initially arrested and charged in March 2017 in connection with an attempt to blow up a car, the Justice Department said. Evidence linking him to the mosque fire was later presented at a detention hearing.