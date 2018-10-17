Armenian PM Pashinyan resigns to trigger snap election

Pashinyan's resignation is seen as a manoeuvre to return ultimately as prime minister and with control of parliament.

He came to power in May after spearheading weeks of mass anti-government rallies which toppled veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian.

Pashinyan has since reshaped the Caucasus nation's political landscape, ousting many of the old elites from power.

The new government quickly found itself at loggerheads with the majority of lawmakers who are allied with ex-president Sarkisian and have stood in the way of Pashinyan's reform drive.

Pashinyan, a 43-year-old former journalist, aims to hold snap polls before the end of the year in an attempt to weaken the influence of Sarkisian who was ousted after a 10-year stint as president.

Parliamentary elections are not scheduled until 2022.

According to the Armenian constitution, snap legislative elections must be held between 30 and 45 days after parliament is dissolved.