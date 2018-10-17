Death toll from Florida hurricane at least 27, hundreds missing

Members of search and rescue crew are seen next to property damaged by Hurricane Michael

Matthew Marchetti, co-founder of Houston-based CrowdSource Rescue, which had hundreds of volunteers on the ground, said he expects the death toll to rise as phone service is restored and roads are cleared.

"For every one person we have made contact with, there are probably three we haven't," Marchetti said.

Teams from the volunteer organization were searching for more than 1,135 people in Florida who lost contact with friends and family, he said.

Florida officials have not given a number for how many people are considered to be missing.

Debris, downed trees and power lines have hampered access to stranded people, but CrowdSource said a number of its missing person reports resulted from widespread phone and power outages.