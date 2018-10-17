Stand together, Britain's May calls for unity on Brexit

A day before heading to Brussels for a summit, May is keen to show she has her cabinet's support after facing pressure from some members of her Conservative Party and the EU to change tack on Brexit, Britain's biggest policy shift in more than 40 years.

But she will face demands in the Belgian capital to come up with new ideas to break a deadlock in the Brexit talks over the so-called Irish backstop, a fallback plan to prevent a return to a hard border between Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the efforts to find agreement were like "squaring the circle".