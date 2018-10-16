US ups pressure, sanctions Iran for using child soldiers in Syria

"Children have fought and died on the battlegrounds in Syria," a senior U.S. administration official told reporters. Some 20 entities are to be hit, including banks, trading companies and other firms linked to the Iranian Basij paramilitary units.

Next month, the U.S. is set to impose a second phase of sanctions on Iran, fallout after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the multilateral nuclear deal with Tehran earlier this year.

This phase will focus on Iran's oil exports and financial sector. There are already signs many importers in Europe have already turned off the Iranian taps.

The U.S. is seeking to punish Iran for what it describes as its malign role in the Middle East, including support for militant groups.

Groups like Human Rights Watch have documented how Iran has recruited underage Afghans to fight in Syria for Al Assad.