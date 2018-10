The Revolutionary Guards, Iran's top security force, said in a statement carried on state television that some of its members were abducted by a militant group at a border post in the city of Mirjaveh in Sistan-Baluchestan province.

The Guards did not say how many were kidnapped, but state news agency IRNA quoted an unnamed official saying 14 people were kidnapped around 4 a.m. or 5 a.m.