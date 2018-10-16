Macron reshuffles government, names new interior minister

The reshuffle was forced by the unexpected resignation of former interior minister Gerard Collomb on October 2, a major blow to Macron as the 40-year-old head of state struggles with record low polling figures.

Castaner is one of the main figures in Macron's inner circle, having backed him from the early stages of his campaign for the presidency, and currently serves as head of Macron's party, the Republic on the Move (LREM).

Macron will hope the reshaped government -- which includes new faces at the culture, agriculture, and the so-called "social cohesion" ministries -- will signal a fresh start after a torrid few months.

The centrist suffered the first major scandal of his presidency in July when a security aide was filmed hitting a protestor, while three ministers have quit since the beginning of September.

A slowing economy and concerns about spending power in France, coupled with a series of verbal gaffes that have given ammunition to his opponents, have also served to undermine his popularity.