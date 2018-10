The regional Interrefio-Express train was carrying around 100 passengers when it hit the truck at the crossing at 0547 GMT in Sipplingen close to Lake Constance, authorities said.

Both the train conductor and the driver of the vehicle were among the 16 injured. Twelve people were taken to hospital.

According to the police, the truck driver was attempting to turn around because of construction further ahead when the crossing gates closed and the truck was hit by the train.