Coal mine gas explosion kills 5, injures 4 in southwest China

The explosion occurred at about 11:45 on Monday at the Liyuanba coal mine in Shihao Town of the Qijiang District, according to sources from the Chongqing Energy Investment Group.

The coal mine, which is owned by a subordinate company of the group, had been shut down before the accident. The blast occurred when workers were sealing off the mouth of the pit.

The blast blew out the windows of several nearby buildings and residential houses, leaving the ground covered with broken glasses and other debris.

The injured victims are being treated in a local hospital as an investigation into the cause of the blast continues.