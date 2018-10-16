Mattis arrives in Vietnam for second visit this year

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis greets Vietnamese military officers
Sharjah 24 – dpa: US Defence Secretary James Mattis will arrive in Ho Chi Minh City Tuesday afternoon on his second trip to Vietnam this year amid rising tensions with China over trade.
Mattis, a retired Marine general and former commander of US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, will land in Ho Chi Minh City at 12:30pm (0530 GMT) meet with Ho Chi Minh City Communist Party boss and de-facto mayor Nguyen Thien Nhan upon landing.
 
He is also scheduled to visit Bien Hoa airbase on Wednesday during his two-day trip and meet Defence Minister Ngo Xuan Lich.
 
The base, located north of Ho Chi Minh City, is the site of a US-sponsored clean-up of Agent Orange, an herbicide used by the US during the war that has since been blamed for hundreds of thousands of birth defects.
 
Mattis last visited Vietnam in January, when he held talks with Lich in Hanoi. The trip was followed by the visit of the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier in March to Da Nang.